ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

West Yorkshire nursing home rated Inadequate

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Yorkshire nursing home has been rated Inadequate after concerns were raised over infection control and staffing levels. Roop Cottage Nursing and Residential Home in Pontefract, which provides residential and nursing care to up to 35 people, was rated Inadequate following an inspection in August. Sheila Grant, CQC’s...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Admissions halted as Clayton-le-Moors care home rated inadequate

Admissions have been suspended at a care home which has been put in special measures after being rated inadequate. Following an unannounced inspection in October, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was concerned about safety at the Hollies Care Home in Clayton-le-Moors, near Accrington. It said the inspection was...
HEALTH SERVICES
informnny.com

New York nursing homes rank poorly on staffing

Joan Lorenzo has some memories of her mother’s stay at a local nursing home that she wishes she could forget. The smell of urine in her mother’s room, and on Lorenzo’s clothes once she left, is one of them. Lorenzo said her mother, Carmella Valenti, who died last week, would...
HEALTH SERVICES
Dothan Eagle

Protect nursing home residents

So far half a million lives in America have been lost due to COVID-19 -- unnecessary deaths that could have been prevented. A third of those deaths were caused in the one place actually thought to be a safe haven: the nursing home. In 2020 when the pandemic was most...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Yorkshire#Nursing Care#Roop Cottage Nursing#Residential Home#Cqc#Ppe
977wmoi.com

Nursing Homes Continue to Struggle with Staffing Issues

A report shows long-term care facilities are suffering from staffing shortages more than any other health care profession. The report by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) shows employment levels at nursing homes have dropped 14% or 221,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
cnycentral.com

Local nursing home reacts to lifted restrictions at facilities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Department of Health is easing restrictions regarding nursing home visitations. Nursing homes were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. People could either not visit their loved ones at all, or had to visit outside or on Zoom. Now, people can visit their loved ones in assisted...
SYRACUSE, NY
metropolisplanet.com

Graves County honors nursing home workers

Graves County holds ceremony honoring nursing home workers. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Graves County Tuesday night expressing her appreciation to frontline workers for their diligent efforts during the pandemic.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
ctnewsjunkie.com

State To Push Boosters For Nursing Home Residents

State public health officials said Monday they hope to ensure that COVID vaccine booster clinics are held in all Connecticut nursing homes by mid-December as vaccine immunity to the virus wanes in some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. During an afternoon update, Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration was...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTAX

The plight of nursing homes

The state of nursing homes at this stage of the pandemic faced an Illinois Senate committee. From the Health Care Council of Illinois, Matt Pickering says his members are hurting. “With the inadequate Medicaid funding, coupled with extraordinary expenses from the pandemic, many facilities in Illinois are in financial freefall,”...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

Residents dying without dignity due to ‘dangerously low’ carer levels

Care home residents are being denied a dignified end to their lives due to low staffing levels, a survey has found. Almost a third (31%) of 1,600 care employees’ survey by UNISON said staffing levels were dangerously low, getting worse and negatively affected the care they provided. Further issues highlighted...
HEALTH SERVICES
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I am not a killer’: Doctor who helped 43 patients die reveals why he does it

It has been two years since Cameron McLaren inserted a needle into the arm of Phil Ferrarotto. Minutes later the businessman was dead and Cameron faced his new reality as a doctor who had provided euthanasia to one of his own patients.In the time since, Dr McLaren, a 38-year-old medical oncologist, has given fatal doses of powerful drugs to 15 people and he’s been present at the deaths of 27 other patients who all took the drugs he had prescribed them.He is one of 183 physicians in Victoria, southeast Australia, who are actively part of an assisted dying process for...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy