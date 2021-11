K-pop boy band Monsta X has had an eventful 2021: the group released not one, but three albums and became brand ambassadors for Urban Decay. And the successes just keep rolling. On Nov. 18, the band released the music video to their song “Rush Hour,” which is the lead single from their album No Limit. The release of No Limit features seven new songs and comes just five months after the release of their Korean record One of a Kind. The music video is full of energy and puts the pedal to the metal with its sharp dance moves and edgy lyrics. “The game of a chaotic world. A never ending, cold-blooded battle,” the chorus of the song goes. Although the group sings the song in Korean, check out the message of “Rush Hour” by reading the translated English lyrics.

