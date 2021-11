The cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner is up this year. That’s according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. It’s released a report on the issue below:. Enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends is a priority for many Americans, but paying attention to how the meal will impact the budget is also important. Farm Bureau’s 36th annual survey indicates the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $53.31 or less than $6.00 per person. This is a $6.41 or 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90.

6 DAYS AGO