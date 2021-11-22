Three editions for Seven Days War on sale February 26

For Sabé, loyalty never dies. The handmaiden that once served Queen Amidala of Naboo has long been determined to find out how Padmé died. Her quest brought her face to face with Darth Vader, and now she’s back once more in the pages of the Sith Lord’s self-titled comic. Star Wars: Darth Vader #20, written by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco, sees Sabé mysteriously return as Vader looks to crush Crimson Dawn. You can check out the cover and official synopsis of the issue below, as well as first looks at other Marvel Star Wars titles coming February 2022, including Star Wars: The High Republic #14, Star Wars: The High Republic #15, Star Wars: The High Republic — Eye of the Storm #2, Star Wars: The High Republic — Trail of Shadows #5, Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2, Star Wars #21, Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #20.
