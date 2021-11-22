ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel eyes setting up its own vaccine production facility

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 7 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel, which is totally dependent on imported vaccines, called on Monday for proposals for a locally-based vaccine production facility to provide itself with independent capability to take counter-measures to any new pathogens....

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Spread of Omicron variant forces nations to rethink plans for global travel

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has brought new cases in Australia, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak. News of the variant triggered alarm and a sell-off last week in...
TRAVEL
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Epidemics#A Feasibility Study#Reuters#Israeli
104.1 WIKY

India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian government advised people against subscribing to. Starlink Internet Services, a division of billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company, as it does not have a licence to operate in the country. A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply...
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Bottlenecks tighten further across German industry – Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) – Supply constraints afflicting German industry grew more severe in November, with 74.4% of firms complaining of problems procuring inputs and raw materials, a 4 percentage point increase over October, the Ifo institute said. “There is no sign of the hoped-for relief,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, director of the...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots to the under-40s on Monday in light of the rapid rise in cases of the variant of concern Omicron, which the government expects to spread further. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has restricted travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany and Czech Republic report first omicron cases as variant spreads in Europe

The new omicron variant of Covid-19 may have arrived in Germany and the Czech Republic, as large parts of the world brought in measures to stop its spread from the region where it was first detected.Officials in the neighbouring central European countries suspect cases of the new variant in passengers from southern Africa.Omicron has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. Scientists fear it is highly transmissible and could be more resistant to vaccines.A minister in the German state of Hesse said that several “omicron-typical mutations” had been found in a traveller returning from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

EU needs to buy time on Omicron variant – EU’s von der Leyen

RIGA (Reuters) – The European Union needs to buy time to assess fully the implications of the new Omicron variant, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. Von der Leyen, speaking during a visit to Latvia, said she took the variant seriously, which the World Health Organization had called a “variant of concern”.
HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases and associated travel curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant poses a high risk of global infection surges, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Following is a selected country-by-country snapshot of confirmed Omicron cases and travel restrictions imposed in an attempt to slow its spread. CONFIRMED CASES BY NATION:. PORTUGAL. Portugal...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy