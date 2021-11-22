ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning leads Newman to semifinal of LHSAA playoffs

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Arch Manning — the grandson of Archie, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli — led Newman to a 37-6 win over Episcopal in the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA playoffs in Louisiana on Friday.

Arch is aiming to become the first Manning to win a state championship, and he’s now one step closer. With the win, Newman now advances to face Lafayette Christian Academy (9-1) in the semifinal on Nov. 26.

Arch went 14-of-21 passing for 164 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed for 46 yards and another score on the ground against Episcopal.

Arch threw 24 touchdown passes in the regular season, helping the “Greenies” post a 6-2 record going into the playoffs.

The junior quarterback is one of the hottest high school prospects in the country, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Texas and Ole Miss among the schools lining up to recruit him.

In an interview with ESPN last month, Arch said he was “still wide open” and “just enjoying the process” of visiting schools.

First things first, Arch will have one more high school football season to complete at Newman in 2022 before beginning his college career.

