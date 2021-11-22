Paris Hilton and Carter Reum kick off honeymoon world tour in Bora Bora

Four days after Carter Reum’s wedding to Paris Hilton, the venture capitalist’s spokesperson confirmed that he has a 9-year-old daughter. “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the Shortcut Your Startup author’s spokesperson told Page Six on Monday, November 15, after the outlet reported the little one’s mom is Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

