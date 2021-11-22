ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

Star-Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 dead, 40 injured after SUV plows into Christmas...

trib.com

wpr.org

5 killed, more than 40 injured after SUV speeds through Waukesha holiday parade

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
WAUKESHA, WI
NWI.com

Police chief: "Person of interest" is in custody after SUV speeds through Wisconsin parade, striking more than 20 people

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police chief: "Person of interest" is in custody after SUV speeds through Wisconsin parade, striking more than 20 people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Wisconsin. United States. North America. Watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Ritchie Road Car Crash

Two men died and a third man is seriously hurt after a car crash early Sunday on Ritchie Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. The crash occurred in the 1400 block of Richie Road, near a 7-Eleven. Officers responded...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Urgent search for schoolboy missing overnight in freezing temperatures

An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth. Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures. He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair. Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on. Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening. A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Christmas#Suv#Accident
Daily Voice

Land Rover Thief Sought In South Jersey, Police Say

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a woman who they say is failing to return a stolen SUV.Kellie M. Zandiotis has had the victim's Land Rover for more than a month, police in Berlin said.Police contacted Zandiotis on two separate occasions, Oct. 30th and Nov. 18th, when she agreed to su…
BERLIN, CT
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
WDEL 1150AM

Maryland State Police rescue 5 by helicopter from Susquehanna River Flats

Five people are lucky to be alive, and likely thankful to Maryland State Police, after they were rescued by helicopter from the Susquehanna River Flats off Perryville, Maryland. Two choppers were dispatched to help find a small fire company rescue boat whose crew became disoriented after they rescued three waterfowl...
MARYLAND STATE
Star-Tribune

Family asks for help finding dog following fatal crash on Chief Joseph Pass

A 69-year-old Wyoming woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 43 about 8 miles from the top of Chief Joseph Pass. Her family is asking for help locating a miniature pinscher dog that went missing following the accident. “Her name is Jazzy,” said Sandra Trautman. “She was my...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Police Search Apartment Complex For Kaufman Co. Chase Suspect

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Kaufman County responded to a car chase that ended in a crash earlier today and are now searching an apartment complex for the suspect. Police search for a suspect in a Kaufman County apartment complex. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM) Numerous police cars and SWAT vehicles were on the scene at the apartment complex as officers combed the building for the suspect. Police search for a suspect in a Kaufman County apartment complex. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM) CBS 11 is investigating and this story will be updated when new information is available.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Crash Involves Sac Metro Fire Ambulance, Another Driver And Pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sac Metro Fire ambulance, another driver, and a pedestrian. “I heard that she was still screaming for help but then this ambulance came over and ran her over,” said Sandeep Dhillon a business owner. Dispatch audio recordings included the sounds of a person crying, following the deadly crash Friday night on Fulton near Arden Way. Dhillon was working inside his shop when heard a loud crash. He went outside and says that’s when he saw a woman in the street and a distraught man standing nearby. “I saw her boyfriend hitting at...
SACRAMENTO, CA

