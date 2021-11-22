ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Dutch PM lashes out at ‘idiots’ after third night of violence

By Thomson Reuters

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at “idiot” rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus policies turned violent. More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters...





