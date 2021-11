If the world is strategic about which power plants we retire early and which ones we merely regulate, a new study predicts we could significantly cut our fossil fuel emissions while improving air quality in the short term. Combined with strict climate mitigation policies, these public health policies could save up to 12 million lives and avoid 18 percent of future CO2 emissions. These estimates are based on real-world data from 2010 to 2018, which have been extrapolated out into the coming decades. During this eight-year period, researchers calculate there were more than 800,000 premature deaths each year that were related to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO