College students who went home for Thanksgiving will be back in class Monday — a stark contrast to schools’ cautious approach to the holidays in 2020. This time last year, most campuses were emptying out for the semester. After Thanksgiving, nearly every college and university in New Hampshire that had brought students to campus in the fall of 2020 sent them home and switched to remote learning for most of December, including final exams. Students at some institutions did not return to campus until February.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO