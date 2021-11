Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1330 (pivot point). Set a buy-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. The EUR/USD was little changed in the overnight session as investors reacted to the strong European business activity data. The pair also wavered after the latest decision by the US government to stabilize oil prices and lower inflation. It is trading at 1.1261, which is a few points above the lowest level this week.

