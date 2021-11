KALAMAZOO, Mich.—Western Michigan University and the Kalamazoo Literacy Council have announced a new collaboration to improve the state of adult literacy in the region. The partnership—signed by WMU President Edward Montgomery; Kara Wood, associate vice president for community partnerships; and Michael Evans, executive director of the Kalamazoo Literacy Council—formalizes and strengthens the work the two organizations have been engaged in together for the past decade. Since 2011, both organizations have been collaborating in a variety of areas to explore best practices for adult literacy instruction, develop service-learning and internship opportunities for students and define relevant areas of research to expand the breadth of knowledge on the issue of adult literacy.

