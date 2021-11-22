Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

The mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says healing the wounds caused by a man who killed six and injured more than 60 when he plowed his car into the Christmas parade will be slow. "It is horrendous to know that something like that -- one of our beloved traditions -- was turned into this," said Mayor Shawn Reilly. He said healing will take time. "It's going to be time-consuming," he said. "I mean, if you lost your mother, I'm going to tell you right now that next year on that same date, it's going to be a tough day. If your child is injured...it's not easy. It's not going to be fast. We know that."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO