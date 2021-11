In this news update, a new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered with an unusually high number of mutations, lawmakers in Wisconsin's capitol are trying to reform the state's bail laws in the wake of the parade tragedy, and community members are coming together to help the businesses lost after the devastating fire at the shopping plaza in Longmeadow with a Go Fund Me page. Plus, Meteorologist Ken Mahan has your latest forecast.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO