American Music Awards 2021: Gabby Barrett and Carrie Underwood rule the country categories

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett were the big country winners at the 2021 American Music Awards, collecting two awards each at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night. Gabby was awarded favorite country album for her debut, Goldmine, while country fans voted her song “The Good Ones” favorite country...

