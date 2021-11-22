Quitting Is Contagious. How You Can Prevent It from Spreading at Your Company

In the housing market, there are times that it is good for the seller and times that it is good for the buyer. And, when it is good, it is really good and when it is bad, it is really bad. Similarly, at this time in our history, spurred by the COVID crisis that sent employees into work from home mode, the employees are now calling the shots – it’s their market and they know it. If a company dismisses the needs of their employees or conducts business as usual, they will be on the losing end. Guaranteed. The reality is that even though many people are applying to jobs, companies are having a tough time getting employees because the jobseeker can pick the best of the best opportunity – and that includes pay, job description, title, online company reviews, benefits, and leadership. The job candidates are in the driver’s seat, not vice versa. Today, it is not the company gathering information in an interview, the employee is really interviewing the company. The tables have turned.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO