Christmas at the Mansion – a Family Tradition at Gordon Hall. Friday, December 3 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 4 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Join us for an outdoor event at Gordon Hall to kick off the Christmas season. Santa will welcome kids of all ages, so bring your camera! Attendees will enjoy Christmas tree lighting (Friday night), hot drinks, and cookies. In addition, the front porch of Gordon Hall will be beautifully decorated for Christmas through January 3, 2022, including lighted Christmas trees, wreaths, and a sleigh. This is a favorite spot for holiday photos, and we welcome you to stop by and enjoy it. However, the house itself will be closed.

DEXTER, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO