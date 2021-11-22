ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Dutch PM lashes out at ‘idiots’ after third night of violence

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at “idiot” rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus policies turned violent. More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tens of thousands rally against Covid curbs in Europe and Australia

Tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Europe and Australia Saturday as anger mounted over fresh Covid restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic. Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing a nationwide partial lockdown -- the most dramatic restrictions in Western Europe for months.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Third Night of Rioting Erupts Over Dutch COVID-19 Rules

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands on Sunday, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Unrest was reported in locations including Leeuwarden and Groningen in the north, the eastern...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Dutch leader slams rioters across Netherlands as 'idiots'

Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned rioters in Rotterdam and other towns and cities across the Netherlands over the weekend as "idiots" and said police and prosecutors would bring them to justice. Rutte's comments came after coronavirus protests in the Netherlands and Brussels descended into violence amid...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
The Guardian

Violent anti-lockdown protesters are idiots, says Dutch PM

The Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, has lambasted as “idiots” people who turned to “pure violence” during three consecutive nights of anti-lockdown protests across the Netherlands. Rutte told Dutch media that their actions had “nothing to do with demonstrating” but were “a pure explosion of violence directed against our police,...
PROTESTS
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
PROTESTS
Washington Times

French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) – The prime minister of France, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic. Multiple videos are being circulated of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to mark a year of sustained demonstrations against three farm laws introduced last year. Seeking to end the longest-running farmers’ protest that galvanised growers across...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotterdam#Mobs#Idiot#Vans#Protest Riot#Amsterdam#Reuters#Dutch
AFP

Macron slams 'not serious' Johnson after migrant tragedy

French President Emmanuel Macron hit out at British Prime Boris Johnson on Friday over a tweeted letter, accusing him of being "not serious" after 27 migrants died crossing the Channel. Johnson sparked fury in France after writing a private letter to Macron on Thursday evening proposing five ways to stop migrants crossing from France to Britain, then publishing it in full on his Twitter account. "I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter... No, No," Macron told a press conference in Rome. Relations between the two neighbours were already seen as their most tense in decades following a series of disputes over Brexit, but the personal criticism of Johnson represents a further turn for the worse.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

Thousands of people have rallied in Belgrade to demand an end to alarming levels of air pollution in Serbia due to the use of coal-fired power plants and other factors The environmental protest comes a day after other environmental demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland -PM's office

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland in the face of threats against their border, Johnson's office said following a meeting between the pair. Poland is on the front line of a migrant...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Insulate Britain protester taken to hospital after prison hunger strike

An Insulate Britain protester who has been on hunger strike in prison for 13 days is being given hospital treatment, the campaign group said.Emma Smart, 44, from Weymouth in Dorset, was moved to the hospital wing at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey on Friday.She was jailed for four months on November 17 for breaching an injunction and immediately vowed to stop eating until the Government moves to insulate homes. In a statement released by Insulate Britain, Smart said: “The window of my cell in the hospital wing is blocked up and there is little natural light, in my previous...
PROTESTS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy