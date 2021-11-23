ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sudan doctors: 41 dead, hospitals targeted since coup

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZDRc_0d3mDZjA00

Sudan's reinstated prime minister said in an interview that aired Monday that he will have the authority to form his own independent government, according to the agreement he signed a day earlier with the country's top generals who overthrew him in a coup last month.

In comments made during an interview with the Al-Jazeera English satellite channel, Hamdok said he foresaw the next government as focusing on rewriting the country's constitution and holding elections on time.

On Sunday, Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. The agreement envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by Hamdok until elections can be held. Even then, it would still remain under military oversight. But Hamdok claimed that he will have the power to make the government appointments.

“This was a key part of the political agreement we signed,” Hamdok said in the interview. “That the prime minister should have the power and the authority to form an independent technocratic government, in complete liberty and without any pressures."

In response to Sunday's deal, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Sunday to denounce what many called a betrayal of the democratic cause by their former prime minister, who has been the civilian face of the transitional government since it took power after a 2019 popular uprising deposed longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The country's leading political opposition parties have said they vehemently refuse the deal with the generals.

Hamdok said on Sunday during the signing of the agreement with the military that his main goal was to stop the ongoing bloodshed of the country’s youth. According to Sudanese doctors, at least 41 people have been killed so far in anti-coup protests.

Sudanese doctors said earlier Monday that security forces have targeted hospitals and blocked injured protesters from treatment since the military seized control of the country last month.

Security forces have stopped ambulances, entered emergency rooms to arrest patients, and fired tear gas inside at least two hospitals in Khartoum since the Oct. 25 coup, according to a report from The Unified Office of Sudanese Doctors, a coalition of medical workers.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, the group that released the new death toll, said that the latest victim was a 16-year-old killed by a gunshot to the head as he was protesting a new power-sharing deal between the military and the country’s deposed prime minister on Sunday. The group tracks protest-related deaths.

There was no immediate response from the country's military or police, who have both been accused by the United Nations' top human rights body of using excess force against the pro-democracy demonstrations.

But on Monday, the country's second-most powerful general awarded an extra month’s salary to all police force members. General Mohamed Dagalo, the commander of the country's large paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces, said the police have “faced great pressures in the past period," according to a report on Sudan's state news agency. He said the bonus was for their efforts to maintain stability in the country.

The United States and Western countries have repeatedly called on the coup leaders to allow civilians to protest peacefully.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Hamdok and separately with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan on Monday, urging ‘’both leaders to work rapidly to put Sudan’s democratic transition back on track,'' State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken said the leaders should move to implement their Nov. 21 agreement, ‘’including creating a transitional legislative council, judicial structures, electoral institutions, and a constitutional convention,'' according to Price.

Sudanese police officials have in recent days tried to distance themselves from any role in the deaths, saying their forces in the streets are not armed and that protesters have committed violence. They have repeatedly pledged to investigate reports of deaths.

A large number of demonstrators have been killed by gunshots fired by security forces, according to the committee. Families of the recently killed protesters are mourning the dead.

Marwa Salah, whose brother Abu Bakr Salah was shot in the chest during a protest last Wednesday, said that she is determined to keep demonstrating against the military takeover.

“We will either die like them, or we will take what was rightfully theirs,” she told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
thetacomaledger.com

Sudan Resists the Military Coup

Strikes and protests return to Sudan following the recent military coup. These events are part of the larger saga of Sudan’s 2019 revolution. While martyrs are shot down, street barricades are built up. What’s next for the revolution?. On Oct. 25, 2021, the people of Sudan woke to a long-expected...
PROTESTS
wearebreakingnews.com

UN Chief Calls For The Military Coup In Sudan To Be Reversed

CAIRO (AP) – The United Nations secretary-general on Sunday urged Sudanese generals to revoke their takeover of the country, the day after thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since the coup. last monday. Generals should “take note” of Saturday’s protests, Antonio Guterres said. “It...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Five deaths reported in fresh Sudan coup protests

Five demonstrators were killed in pro-democracy protests in Sudan on Saturday, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors. The group said four protesters died of gunshot wounds, and a fifth from choking on tear gas during clashes with security forces. Tens of thousands took to the streets for mass...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
Abu Bakr
Daily Herald

Sudan minister: Return to pre-coup arrangement '˜unrealistic'

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- A pro-military minister in Sudan says time is running out for the country's deposed prime minister to agree to take a post in a military-led government after top generals seized power last month. Security forces, meanwhile, opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital, Khartoum, and its...
WORLD
International Business Times

Five Shot Dead As Thousands Protest Against Sudan Coup

Five Sudanese protesters were shot dead and dozens more wounded, medics said, when thousands rallied Wednesday against last month's coup, chanting "no to military power" amid clouds of tear gas. The fatalities in Khartoum raised to 29 the death toll from unrest since the October 25 military takeover, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Clashes rock Sudan's capital after deadliest day since military coup sees

Khartoum — Street clashes again shook Sudan's capital Thursday a day after security forces shot dead 15 protesters in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover. Police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-coup protesters who had stayed on the streets of north Khartoum overnight, braving an intensifying crackdown that has drawn international condemnation, witnesses said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Khartoum#Al Jazeera#English#Cabinet#Sudanese
SFGate

Released Sudan official describes ordeal since coup arrest

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A Sudanese government official said Wednesday he was kept in isolation for nearly a month after being arrested during a military coup that plunged the country into crisis. Faisal Saleh, an advisor to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, told The Associated Press that security forces took him...
POLITICS
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country, warning such statements could harm ties. Crowds of government supporters protested outside the US and British embassies in the capital Addis Ababa, waving Ethiopian flags and chanting "Stop foreign meddling" and "Stop fake news". Ethiopia's claim highlighted growing tensions between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and world powers that once saw him as a reformer but now voice alarm at the year-old war destabilising Africa's second most populous country. Washington in particular once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa.
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Sudan restores internet as anti-coup protests persist

Sudanese authorities have restored the internet nearly a month since it was suspended after the military deposed the civilian-led transitional government. All telecommunications companies had their internet services restored on Thursday. A court had ordered the country's three main telecom companies to restore the internet on 9 November, but the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

One Dead From Gunshot Wound to the Head in Sudan Protests - Doctors

CAIRO (Reuters) - A 16-year-old died after being shot in the head by security forces in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Sunday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement. This brings to 41 the toll of people who have died in protests since a military coup...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy