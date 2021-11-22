ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First COVID vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa- GAVI

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The first of nearly 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being donated by the European Union by year-end have begun arriving in...

Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
#Eu Countries#Gavi#First Covid#Eu#Reuters#Johnson Johnson#The European Union#African#Covax#European Commission#Guinea Conakry
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

World nations gather Monday to thrash out whether to pursue a pandemic treaty setting out how to handle the next crisis -- which experts fear is only a matter of time. The three-day meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva comes with the planet still besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years on from the first recorded cases. The economic turmoil and millions of lives lost have triggered calls for new international defences strong enough to prevent a repeat disaster. "We will have more pandemics in the future. The question is not if, but when," Jaouad Mahjour, the WHO assistant director-general for emergency preparedness, told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Omicron: World scurries to contain new COVID variant

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines. A host of countries, including Australia, Brazil, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Official: WTO delays key meeting amid COVID variant concerns

The World Trade Organization is postponing its conference of government ministers set to open Tuesday after Switzerland initiated new travel restrictions following the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant, a Geneva-based trade official said Friday. The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaiting agreement on subsidies for fisheries, seen as a major way to prevent overfishing in the world's seas, and an effort to waive patent and other intellectual property protections linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Ambassadors from the WTO's 164 member states agreed to delay the four-day conference...
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses donated to COVAX after new European deal

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces an agreement that allows European Union (BATS:EXIT-OLD) (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries to donate more than 70 million of its COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021 to the COVAX facility. Led by the World Health Organization (WHO), COVAX is a global initiative to ensure equitable access...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Moderna says EU and EEA to donate more than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine does to Covax program in 2021

Moderna Inc. said Tuesday the European Union and European Economic Area countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to the Covax program in 2021, helping the World Health Organization-backed organization deliver vaccines to low-income countries. The initiative was led by France, Sweden and Norway and includes an initial donation of 15 million doses from France and 40 million from Germany. Covax is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO and seeks to ensure vaccine supply for all countries, regardless of income levels. Moderna shares were down 1.1% premarket but have gained 125% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&p 500 has gained 25%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SFGate

EU considers booster doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

South Africa calls travel bans 'draconian, unjustified'

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.
TRAVEL
mix929.com

Swiss reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 drug

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government said on Tuesday it had reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir. The antiviral Molnupiravir should be available at the latest in January 2022, the government said in a statement, not communicating how much it has agreed to pay for the drug.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

US donates 16.8 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine doses to Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 24 (ANI): Another 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer has been provided to Bangladesh by the US. The Daily Star reported, the US in total has given 16.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer to Bangladesh, stated US Embassy in a statement. Additionally, as contributory COVID-19 assistance, the US has donated USD121 million to Bangladesh.
ADVOCACY

