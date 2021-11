Argentina releases decree to tax crypto transactions. The decree will clarify those who will be exempted from the rule. More countries are making crypto transactions tax free. With digital assets achieving mainstream attention, there has been a record surge in the number of the sector’s participants. Due to this, governments across the world are making rules and regulations to safeguard their crypto sector. Asides from the rules, most of them are looking for a way to earn income through crypto, turning their attention to taxing crypto transactions. In a new report coming out of Argentina, the country’s government has decided to start taxing crypto transactions.

