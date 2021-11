WORCESTER, MA – On November 28th 2021 at about 1:25 AM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of Funky Murphy’s on 305 Shrewsbury St for a report of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses, who said that the bar was closing for the night when two males were refused entry. One male began arguing aggressively with staff and refusing to leave. He was escorted out, and he made threats to shoot staff while flashing what appeared to be a small black handgun.

