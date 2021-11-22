Chef: There’s Just 1 Main Goal When Cooking The Turkey

(Des Moines, IA). — There are a lot of ways to cook a turkey and but the director of the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) says every method has one goal. Chef John Andres (Ahn-draz) says that’s to keep the meat moist. “You are always kind of in a battle between getting the outside of your turkey nice and caramelized and roasted — and at the same time, you want to retain moisture in the meat,” he says. Andres says he likes the traditional sides to go with his Thanksgiving turkey. But, he has a fresh take on the old standby green bean casserole and makes it without canned mushroom soup. He says caramelize fresh onion to go on top. Andres says there are a lot of different recipes available online.