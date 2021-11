Stephen Jones started his food trailer journey after COVID caused his wife to be home from teaching during the lockdown and their family was hit hard financially. He said that’s when he was able to use his creativity along with solving the problem of getting people food during COVID lockdown to start an at-home business of baking and cooking. He started baking pound cakes and selling plate lunches and that’s when he realized that there are protocols that had to be followed to be able to sell out of the house. He contacted the Department of Health and did everything he had to do to become legit. He said he tried to find a brick and mortar, but he said he couldn’t find a location. During his search, he found a food trailer and began operating out of the food trailer in July of this year. He was originally in Patterson, however, he didn’t gain the support he needed to be successful.

PATTERSON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO