Advancecon bags RM23.47m construction project in Klang

By Syafiqah Salim
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist Advancecon Holdings Bhd has secured a construction project worth RM23.47 million in Klang from Sime Darby Property (Bukit Raja) Sdn Bhd. The group...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Claremore Progress

Phase 1 starts wrapping up: Construction on project enters Phase 2

Phase 1 of the $3.7 million Talbert-Sioux Waterline Replacement project will be completed once crews finish tying in two water lines at the water tower and replacing the road. “When those two are done, that part of the project is complete except for putting everything back – the streets and sidewalks,” Claremore Engineer Garrett Ball said.
aithority.com

Fluor Wins Three Construction Project Industry Awards

Fluor Corporation announced that three of its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences projects were recognized with 2021 awards of excellence by the Construction Users Roundtable (CURT) at its annual awards gala in Cape Coral, Florida. “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Juan Hernández, president of Fluor’s Advanced...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Providence Business News

JPS Construction and Design names Jonathan Camelo Assistant Project Manager at the firm

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Jonathan Camelo has been named Assistant Project Manager at the firm. Jonathan started his construction career at JPS over 8 years ago. Prior to JPS, he received his Associates Degree in Building Construction & Design Technology from the New England Institute of Technology. Jonathan strives for perfection in every project he takes on. His great attitude and vast knowledge of the industry makes him an invaluable asset to the company.
CONSTRUCTION
therealdeal.com

Manufactured home construction projected to hit 15-year high

As the housing sector grapples with widespread affordability and supply issues, an alternative is gaining ground: manufactured homes. According to the Census Bureau, home manufacturers are expected to deliver more than 100,000 new homes for the first time since 2006, the Wall Street Journal reported. The homes are assembled in a factory before they’re installed on-site, offering some practical advantages to traditional home construction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby Reporter

Site construction begins on Pelham Canopy project

PELHAM – Construction has officially begun on the Canopy project across the street from the Pelham Civic Complex. John Brenner, the lead developer of the project from development company GenRev, said local real estate development companies, GenRev Properties and WeldenField have joined forces to bring the project to the city of Pelham.
PELHAM, AL
constructforstl.org

BEX Construction Services Promotes Nick Ellis to Project Manager

Nick Ellis was recently promoted to project manager at BEX Construction Services. He joined BEX Construction in June 2020 as a project engineer assigned to several tilt-up warehouse projects. Ellis began his career in transportation design after earning bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering and architectural engineering at Missouri...
alxnow.com

Construction begins for Inova’s massive Oakville Triangle project

It wasn’t so much a groundbreaking as it was a wall-breaking, as local dignitaries smashed their way to a new future at the new Inova Oakville at Potomac Yard on Monday (Nov. 15). After years of development, construction officially began on the $300 million project at the corner of Swann...
POTOMAC, VA
hotelbusiness.com

LE: Early planning projects in Europe’s construction pipeline increase

According to the latest Europe Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), analysts report that at the close of the third quarter of 2021, Europe’s hotel construction pipeline stands at 1,814 projects and 295,719 rooms; and remains largely unchanged year-over-year (YOY). Much like other regions around the world,...
pgh2o.com

Winter Hibernation for Stormwater Construction Projects

As temperatures drop, five of our stormwater improvement projects are settling down for a winter pause before further construction, road restoration, and plantings start in the spring. Freezing temperatures bring a variety of challenges for the installation of underground stormwater storage tanks and pipes as well as aboveground plants and pavement. Digging into frozen ground can be difficult, frost and snow can hurt new plants and trees, and pouring asphalt when temperatures are too cold can lead to future road damage. We will return next spring to continue these important stormwater improvements.
theedgemarkets.com

Advancecon resumes ongoing projects, records RM1.8 mil net profit in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist, Advancecon Holdings Bhd is going full-speed ahead for ongoing projects, which began operating at 100% workforce capacity as of October 2021. In a statement on Monday (Nov 15), Advancecon said its current order book of RM737.8 million comprises works for...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Construction starts on affordable housing project in Avondale

PHOENIX – Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a three-residence affordable housing project in the West Valley. The construction is a partnership among the city of Avondale, Maricopa County, H&B Builders, Architectural Resource Team and Trellis, a community housing development organization.
NewsTimes

First phase of Ridgefield’s Main Street construction project nears completion

RIDGEFIELD — The first phase of a $4 million project to improve traffic flow on Main Street is expected to be completed by next week, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. During the town’s tri-board meeting Tuesday, Selectman Bob Hebert asked for an update on the project, which is aimed at realigning the road. Twenty percent of the work is being funded by the state, and 80 percent by the federal government.
cityofgoleta.org

Construction Begins on the City’s $5.8 Million Roadway Paving Project

Construction to improve the City’s roadway system is underway. The City will be investing nearly $6 million to pave approximately 8.6 lane miles of roadways throughout the City, including paving roadway segments on Cathedral Oaks Road, Glen Annie Road, Calle Real, Hollister Avenue, and Kellogg Avenue. The initial work includes constructing new concrete access ramps and associated sidewalks in preparation for the upcoming roadway paving. Roadway paving work is anticipated to begin in January 2022 after all the concrete and preparatory work is complete. Construction of the entire project is expected to take approximately eight months.
Commercial Observer

Trammell Crow Nabs $44M Construction Loan for Miramar Project

Trammell Crow Residential has scored a $43.9 million construction loan from U.S. Bank for a multifamily project in Miramar, Fla., property records show. The developer secured approvals to build a low-rise, mixed-use multifamily property with 250 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, according to public documents. Located between the...
MIRAMAR, FL
104.1 WIKY

China Evergrande resumes construction on 63 projects in Pearl River delta

BEIJING (Reuters) – Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande has resumed construction of 63 projects in the southern Pearl River delta, a regional subsidiary said on Friday. The projects span 15 sites from the city of Guangzhou to locations in Foshan, Qingyuan, Yangjiang and Zhaoqing, the subsidiary said on its...
tysonsreporter.com

McLean residential project gets temporary plan for parking during construction

Construction could be on the horizon for a six-story condominium project that was approved for downtown McLean more than three years ago. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved an interim parking plan on Nov. 9 that lets the existing three-story office building at 6707 Old Dominion Drive maintain its parking obligations while a rear lot is replaced with the new residential development.
MCLEAN, VA
Austin Monitor

Project Connect update shows early work on schedule for construction

With City Council having recently approved the joint powers agreement that affirms the roles of the city, Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Austin Transit Partnership in Project Connect’s completion, last week’s Mobility Committee meeting was focused mostly on updates on the many facets of the $7.1 billion project. Sam...
AUSTIN, TX

