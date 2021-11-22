Advancecon bags RM23.47m construction project in Klang

As temperatures drop, five of our stormwater improvement projects are settling down for a winter pause before further construction, road restoration, and plantings start in the spring. Freezing temperatures bring a variety of challenges for the installation of underground stormwater storage tanks and pipes as well as aboveground plants and pavement. Digging into frozen ground can be difficult, frost and snow can hurt new plants and trees, and pouring asphalt when temperatures are too cold can lead to future road damage. We will return next spring to continue these important stormwater improvements.

13 DAYS AGO