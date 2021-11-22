Advancecon bags RM23.47m construction project in Klang
By Syafiqah Salim
theedgemarkets.com
7 days ago
KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist Advancecon Holdings Bhd has secured a construction project worth RM23.47 million in Klang from Sime Darby Property (Bukit Raja) Sdn Bhd. The group...
Phase 1 of the $3.7 million Talbert-Sioux Waterline Replacement project will be completed once crews finish tying in two water lines at the water tower and replacing the road. “When those two are done, that part of the project is complete except for putting everything back – the streets and sidewalks,” Claremore Engineer Garrett Ball said.
Fluor Corporation announced that three of its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences projects were recognized with 2021 awards of excellence by the Construction Users Roundtable (CURT) at its annual awards gala in Cape Coral, Florida. “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Juan Hernández, president of Fluor’s Advanced...
JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Jonathan Camelo has been named Assistant Project Manager at the firm. Jonathan started his construction career at JPS over 8 years ago. Prior to JPS, he received his Associates Degree in Building Construction & Design Technology from the New England Institute of Technology. Jonathan strives for perfection in every project he takes on. His great attitude and vast knowledge of the industry makes him an invaluable asset to the company.
As the housing sector grapples with widespread affordability and supply issues, an alternative is gaining ground: manufactured homes. According to the Census Bureau, home manufacturers are expected to deliver more than 100,000 new homes for the first time since 2006, the Wall Street Journal reported. The homes are assembled in a factory before they’re installed on-site, offering some practical advantages to traditional home construction.
Family owned and operated Moran Yacht & Ship specialises not only in yacht sales, charter and management, but also in yacht construction. For more than 30 years their yacht construction management team has been actively involved in the construction of over 55 of the finest quality new yacht projects in the world.
PELHAM – Construction has officially begun on the Canopy project across the street from the Pelham Civic Complex. John Brenner, the lead developer of the project from development company GenRev, said local real estate development companies, GenRev Properties and WeldenField have joined forces to bring the project to the city of Pelham.
Nick Ellis was recently promoted to project manager at BEX Construction Services. He joined BEX Construction in June 2020 as a project engineer assigned to several tilt-up warehouse projects. Ellis began his career in transportation design after earning bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering and architectural engineering at Missouri...
Alaska will get billions of dollars from the infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law this week. But to build the highways, bridges and water systems the money is intended for, the state will also need workers, and those have been in short supply. Alicia Amberg, executive director of the...
It wasn’t so much a groundbreaking as it was a wall-breaking, as local dignitaries smashed their way to a new future at the new Inova Oakville at Potomac Yard on Monday (Nov. 15). After years of development, construction officially began on the $300 million project at the corner of Swann...
According to the latest Europe Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), analysts report that at the close of the third quarter of 2021, Europe’s hotel construction pipeline stands at 1,814 projects and 295,719 rooms; and remains largely unchanged year-over-year (YOY). Much like other regions around the world,...
As temperatures drop, five of our stormwater improvement projects are settling down for a winter pause before further construction, road restoration, and plantings start in the spring. Freezing temperatures bring a variety of challenges for the installation of underground stormwater storage tanks and pipes as well as aboveground plants and pavement. Digging into frozen ground can be difficult, frost and snow can hurt new plants and trees, and pouring asphalt when temperatures are too cold can lead to future road damage. We will return next spring to continue these important stormwater improvements.
KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist, Advancecon Holdings Bhd is going full-speed ahead for ongoing projects, which began operating at 100% workforce capacity as of October 2021. In a statement on Monday (Nov 15), Advancecon said its current order book of RM737.8 million comprises works for...
PHOENIX – Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a three-residence affordable housing project in the West Valley. The construction is a partnership among the city of Avondale, Maricopa County, H&B Builders, Architectural Resource Team and Trellis, a community housing development organization.
RIDGEFIELD — The first phase of a $4 million project to improve traffic flow on Main Street is expected to be completed by next week, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. During the town’s tri-board meeting Tuesday, Selectman Bob Hebert asked for an update on the project, which is aimed at realigning the road. Twenty percent of the work is being funded by the state, and 80 percent by the federal government.
Construction to improve the City’s roadway system is underway. The City will be investing nearly $6 million to pave approximately 8.6 lane miles of roadways throughout the City, including paving roadway segments on Cathedral Oaks Road, Glen Annie Road, Calle Real, Hollister Avenue, and Kellogg Avenue. The initial work includes constructing new concrete access ramps and associated sidewalks in preparation for the upcoming roadway paving. Roadway paving work is anticipated to begin in January 2022 after all the concrete and preparatory work is complete. Construction of the entire project is expected to take approximately eight months.
Trammell Crow Residential has scored a $43.9 million construction loan from U.S. Bank for a multifamily project in Miramar, Fla., property records show. The developer secured approvals to build a low-rise, mixed-use multifamily property with 250 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, according to public documents. Located between the...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande has resumed construction of 63 projects in the southern Pearl River delta, a regional subsidiary said on Friday. The projects span 15 sites from the city of Guangzhou to locations in Foshan, Qingyuan, Yangjiang and Zhaoqing, the subsidiary said on its...
SPEARFISH — The majority of work for the Spearfish School Board’s recent $733,000 bid award will be done at Creekside Elementary to make the driveway safer and less congested. Kirk Easton, superintendent of Spearfish schools said $521,000 of the bid will be spent at the school to accommodate increased traffic...
Construction could be on the horizon for a six-story condominium project that was approved for downtown McLean more than three years ago. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved an interim parking plan on Nov. 9 that lets the existing three-story office building at 6707 Old Dominion Drive maintain its parking obligations while a rear lot is replaced with the new residential development.
With City Council having recently approved the joint powers agreement that affirms the roles of the city, Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Austin Transit Partnership in Project Connect’s completion, last week’s Mobility Committee meeting was focused mostly on updates on the many facets of the $7.1 billion project. Sam...
Comments / 0