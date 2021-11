California is the leading electric vehicle state in the US both for the total number of EVs and public EV chargers, so it’s not surprising that the California Energy Commission (CEC) recently approved $1.4 billion in funding to support zero emissions vehicles and the supportive infrastructure. (In this case, ZEV includes the use of hydrogen refueling infrastructure.) A CEC report from June 2021 stated California will need over one million EV chargers to accommodate the anticipated 7.5 million EVs in the state by 2030. The new $1.4 billion in CEC funding will help grow the number of EV chargers in California, amongst other efforts. Currently, there are about 73,000 EV public and shared chargers in California with another 123,000 planned to be installed by 2025.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO