Revolut taps Cube for global RegTech insights

Manchester-based AJ Bell is to launch an app-only commission-free investing platform with an annual charge of just 0.15%. The new service, called Dodl by AJ Bell, will compete with the lowest cost investment platforms in the market, offering jargon-free access to an Individual Savings Account (ISA), Lifetime ISA, Pension and General Investment Account. For a monmthly fee of £1, users will be able to set up regular investments and consolidate existing ISAs and pensions onto the platform.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO