Revolut taps Cube for global RegTech insights

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolut has contracted with London-based RegTech Cube to help it keep track of evolving regulations as it rolls out new products and enters new markets globally. Cube uses atificial intelligence and...

Bharat Bhushan joins KPMG financial services technology practice

KPMG in the UK has appointed Bharat Bhushan as a Partner in its Financial Services Technology practice. Bharat will act as Chief Technology Officer for Consulting and will strengthen the firm’s offering to clients in areas such as innovation and business platforms, digital transformation, and cloud migration. Bharat joins KPMG...
Former Mastercard Europe chief Javier Perez joins Paysend board

Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform, today announces the appointment to its board of former President Mastercard Europe, Javier Perez, as a non-executive director. The news follows the company’s recent announcement of its growth to 5 million customers globally in under five years - with one and a...
Folk2Folk receives £7 million from British Business Investments

British Business Investments, a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary within the British Business Bank group, today announces a £7m commitment to FOLK2FOLK, a specialist marketplace lender for rural and regional smaller businesses. British Business Investments aims to increase the supply and diversity of finance for smaller businesses across the UK, by boosting...
Ingenico joins payments-as-a-service movement

Ingenico, a Worldline brand [Euronext: WLN], announces the full commercial launch of PPaaS, its Payments Platform as a Service solution to its clients and partners. Built on a completely new cloud-based technology stack, PPaaS is a key component in the evolution of the Point of Sale (POS) into an ecosystem enabler.
GDFA launches first ever green fintech taxonomy

The world’s first green fintech taxonomy has today been launched by the Green Digital Finance Alliance (GDFA) and the Swiss Green Fintech network, at the Building Bridges Summit in Geneva. The aim of the taxonomy is to develop and stimulate the green fintech market by enabling a harmonised approach for...
AJ Bell to launch commission-free investment app

Manchester-based AJ Bell is to launch an app-only commission-free investing platform with an annual charge of just 0.15%. The new service, called Dodl by AJ Bell, will compete with the lowest cost investment platforms in the market, offering jargon-free access to an Individual Savings Account (ISA), Lifetime ISA, Pension and General Investment Account. For a monmthly fee of £1, users will be able to set up regular investments and consolidate existing ISAs and pensions onto the platform.
Thought Machine joins unicorn club

Cloud-native core banking provider Thought Machine has hit unicorn status thanks to a $200 million Series C funding round joined by the investment arms of some of its top bank clients, including JPMorgan Chase, ING and Standard Chartered. Nyca Partners led the round, which was also joined by existing investors...
Thunes ramps up expansion with senior appointments

Thunes, a global cross-border payments company, today announced that it has appointed four new senior executives to lead its business in strategic regions: Asia Pacific, the Americas, Middle East and North Africa, and Greater China. These key hires come as part of Thunes’ global strategy to further expand its global presence, deepen relations with local markets and localise its sales, product, and network capabilities.
Tinkoff buys controlling stake in freelancer platform Jump.Finance

Tinkoff has acquired a controlling stake (51%) in Just Look, the developer of Jump.Finance, a fintech service that automates interactions with freelancers, including payments. The deal was undertaken on behalf of Tinkoff Business, the branch of Tinkoff Group that services small, medium-sized and large businesses. Jump.Finance will be integrated into the Tinkoff Business ecosystem and retain its current team. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Bitfinex launches FIX Gateway for high-speed trading

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) gateway, the message routing service using the FIX protocol that enables high-speed connectivity to the exchange, amid a surge in demand for high-speed connectivity among the exchange’s growing user base. FIX is a language used extensively...
Carat Taps Parker To Oversee Global Microsoft Media Business

Dentsu International's Carat unit has named veteran media agency exec Mike Parker executive client president overseeing its global Microsoft media account. Parker, who reports jointly to Carat U.S. CEO Angela Steele and Dentsu Chief Client Officer Will Swayne, joins from Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer at direct marketing agency IWCO Direct, but previously held top jobs at Hearst's iCrossing, McCann Worldgroup, Tribal DDB, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

Revolut is moving into the physical point-of-sale business with the acquisition of London-based Nobly POS, a provider of technology for the hospitality industry. Founded in 2013, Nobly's ePOS system enables hospitality businesses to manage their operations with its back office app, order and inventory management systems, kitchen displays, loyalty, and online ordering app. Nobly currently serves merchants across the UK, USA and Australia.
Family-focused fintech Unest raises $26 million

UNest, a fintech company that helps parents invest and save for their kids’ future, today announced it has raised $26 million in Series B funding led by The Artemis Fund with participation from Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Franklin Templeton, AltaIR Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures and Unlock Venture Partners, among others.
Tipalti recruits for new Toronto office

Tipalti is actively recruiting talent for the new location, looking primarily for Account Executives, Sales Development Reps, Solutions Consultants, Alliances and Sales Operations. Tipalti will initially hire 80 new team members in the office in 2022, and scale to 300 team members over the next two years. “We are excited...
Guido van Ingen joins Quantile to lead Netherlands office

Quantile Technologies (Quantile), a leading provider of multilateral optimisation services, today announced the appointment of Guido Van Ingen as Head of the Netherlands and Relationship Management. He started the role in November 2021 and reports directly to Andrew Williams, CEO. Guido has over 20 years’ experience in Financial Markets. He...
Lydia to offer crypto via white-label Bitpanda platform

Austrian fintech Bitpanda and French mobile financial services super-app Lydia joined forces to offer Lydia’s 5.5 million users access to investing in digital assets. Lydia uses Bitpanda’s White Label Solution, a cutting-edge API-driven infrastructure that enables fintechs and traditional banks to give their customers 24/7 access to investing. Founded in...
Zip brings virtual card to UK for instore tap and pay

Buy now, pay later operator Zip is introducing a mobile-based virtual card, enabling UK shoppers to tap and pay for their purchases at the checkout. Following an initial launch in Australia and New Zealand, Tap and Pay with Zip is being rolled out nationwide across the UK in time for the festive shopping season, starting first in Homebase, The Fragrance Shop, Jollyes - The Pet People, and Hype clothing.
Alter Domus gets €50 million capital infusion

Alter Domus, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry, is enhancing its European service offering by making substantial investments in its central operations. The initiative is focused on building additional technology capability, expanding its European footprint, and continuing to recruit exceptional, multilingual talent to support Alter...
Cloud-based lending platform provider Näktergal secures €1M

The Swedish fintech company Näktergal, supporting financial institutions with cloud-based platform solutions for digitised lending, has raised EUR 1M led by Katalysen & Partners. Other notable investors are Stefan Backlund, former Vice President Marketing & Communications at Trustly, Jon Wimmercranz, former Group CMO at Bambora as well as fintech veteran...
Temenos opens fintech marketplace

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced Temenos Exchange, a new Fintech marketplace to bring open banking innovation to market faster, and at scale. The new marketplace will offer pre-integrated and certified Fintech solutions that can be easily deployed within the Temenos Banking Cloud, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development. The Temenos Exchange is the core element within the recently announced Temenos Scale Developer Program to promote and monetize new financial solutions.
