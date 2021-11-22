Revolut taps Cube for global RegTech insights

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced Temenos Exchange, a new Fintech marketplace to bring open banking innovation to market faster, and at scale. The new marketplace will offer pre-integrated and certified Fintech solutions that can be easily deployed within the Temenos Banking Cloud, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development. The Temenos Exchange is the core element within the recently announced Temenos Scale Developer Program to promote and monetize new financial solutions.
Comments / 0