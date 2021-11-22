ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple-A Predicts Thanksgiving Travel To Rebound To Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Wendi Grossman
Holiday travel expected to rebound near pre-pandemic levels this Thanksgiving. The Triple A predicting nearly 3-million Floridians will travel for the holiday this year, that's a 13-percent rebound from 2020. Spokesman Mark Jenkins says if you're driving to your holiday get-away strap in for sticker shock at the pump. Prices at the pump averaging near 3-dollars-and-31-cents per gallon in South Florida, the highest they've been on a holiday in eight years. Traffic could look lighter than normal in Broward today since there is no school all week, Miami-Dade schools recess Wednesday.

