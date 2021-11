Once upon a time, VR headsets that housed smartphones were all the rage, thanks to the initial push by Google and its adoption by Samsung and VR tech giant Oculus. Those days are long gone, of course, with dedicated VR headsets becoming the new fad in that market. The Gear VR, however, still exists and is still supported on some handsets. That, however, will end once the Galaxy S10 series receives its One UI 4 update, which apparently won’t be long now.

