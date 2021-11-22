ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

When to shop this week's Black Friday sales for the best deals

By John Matarese
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y95U_0d3lzSTg00

The days of lining up on Thanksgiving evening to rush the stores for a big TV or laptop may be done for good.

For the second year in a row, most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Last year, stores went live with their best online sales Thursday evening, but even that caused problems because websites quickly became overloaded.

So for 2021, they are starting earlier than ever, and in many cases, the big Black Friday sales are already underway.

To help prevent Thursday night sellouts and website frustration, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have already started their big sales.

They are holding back just a few deals for Thanksgiving this year, just to keep interest high. For instance, Best Buy will have rare $150 discounts on MacBook Airs starting Wednesday night.

But Julie Ramhold of DealNews.com says the promotions are weaker than in recent years due to rising prices and supply chain shortages.

"TVs really don't seem to be hitting the lows that were hoping for this year," Ramhold said. "So there are discounts, but they are not as good as not as many as we were hoping there would be."

Forget about markdowns on the new Xbox, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Ramhold said shoppers will just be lucky to find them.

But DealNews says your best bet is to start shopping now, and not wait until Thanksgiving unless it is for a specific item that won't be on sale until then.

Ramhold has put together a Black Friday shopping guide on DealNews.com, highlighting the best deals at each major store, and some things not to buy this week (such as wrapping paper).

How to make sure you are getting the best price

With so many stores still advertising low Black Friday prices, how do you know whose is really the best?

That's where it helps to have a price comparison tool, according to tech reporter Thomas Germain, of Consumer Reports.

"One of the main things we recommend are browser extensions, which are these little apps you can add to Chrome and Firefox which will highlight individual products are you scroll through the web," Germain said.

"One is called Camel, Camel, Camel and the other is called Honey, and these are both great tools," he added.

Finally, most experts suggest you shop online on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid Thursday night website problems. Last year, many people shopping Walmart.com got error pages.

If you love the in-store experience

Do you miss the madness, though?

You will still find some in-store deals on Friday as retailers try to add some excitement, but the days of lining up after your Thanksgiving dinner, and running in when the doors open, may be gone forever.

And that way you don't waste your money.

____________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sales#Black Friday Deals#Consumer Reports#Target#Macbook#Nintendo Switch
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

TIncluding impressive deals on digital meat thermometers, pumpkin baking molds, and other Thanksgiving must-haves. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
ECONOMY
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

My favorite air fryer is so cheap during Best Buy's Black Friday deals I'm buying another one

If there's one kitchen gadget I can't live without anymore it's my air fryer. We've been using them for a few years now and have always liked it more than the Instant Pot for what we prefer to cook. The problem with using air fryers daily is that you quickly learn their flaws and some of them just can't withstand the test of time. I've spent a lot of time looking around for air fryer recommendations, but the one that we ended up trying out is not one we see on many best air fryer lists, but it's been our favorite to date.
LIFESTYLE
Texoma's Homepage

Want to capitalize on Black Friday deals for yourself? Check these out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Besides getting gifts for people on your holiday shopping list, there’s someone else you should remember to buy for today: yourself. If you’ve been eyeing something special recently, whether it’s a new tablet or a winter coat, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick it up at […]
SHOPPING
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy