As the polls pointed out, the presidential ballot – second round – of Chile will be disputed between the candidate of the extreme right, José Antonio Kast, the representative of the left, Gabriel Boric. Kast prevailed in the first round with 27.9% of the votes, while Boric was second with 25.8%. A surprise for many, since most forecasts pointed to the victory of the left in this first round. Only two points of difference separate both candidates, the narrowest figure in the last 20 years between the first two majorities that win in the first round.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO