Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new three-year contract

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Gareth Southgate has ended the uncertainty over his future as England manager by signing a new contract until the end of 2024.

Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland have committed to leading England beyond the 2022 World Cup , through qualifying for the 2024 European Championships and the tournament itself should they reach it.

The Football Association has been desperate to tie down the 51-year-old, who delivered the best men's major tournament performance in 55 years by reaching the Euro 2020 final during the summer.

Southgate's existing contract was set to expire after next year's World Cup in Qatar and hinted at a reluctance to extend further in the aftermath of the final defeat on penalties to Italy.

The England manager maintained that his future would only be settled once his side qualified for Qatar, which was mathematically secured with a 10-0 win over San Marino last week.

Negotiations between Southgate and the FA, led by technical director John McDermott, concluded in a new three-year contract earlier this month.

The deal runs until December 2024 to allow some “thinking time” after the summer’s European Championship, with a break clause immediately following the tournament should either party decide the time is right to part ways.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles," Southgate said on the announcement of his new deal. "It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [Bullingham, the FA's chairman], John and the board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

Southgate signed a four-year deal upon being appointed England manager in late 2016, then agreed new and improved terms after the semi-final finish at the 2018 World Cup.

The former Middlesbrough head coach has ambitions of returning to club management at some point in his career, though has been part of the national team set-up since becoming the FA's head of elite development in 2011.

Mark Bullingham, who presided over significant budget cuts at the FA during the pandemic, explained that the rewards for Southgate and Holland were bound into performances.

“I understand that people will ask how we can afford this given the financial losses at the FA,” Bullingham said. “While I will not go into detail on the contract, I will say that it is a performance-related contract and any rises or increases in bonuses are self-funded by either increases in commercial revenue or tournament prize money. Both Gareth and Steve understand that and wanted it that way. They genuinely care about the organisation.”

