Lewis Hamilton breathed fresh life into his dreams of securing a record-breaking eighth world championship following a superb victory in Brazil.The Mercedes driver battled back from 10th on the grid to take one of the most famous wins of his career at Interlagos.The seven-time champ is now only 14 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with three rounds remaining.A rollercoaster season now heads to the Middle East for a first-ever Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Here, we look at the key factors that might determine the fate of this season’s brilliant title race.LIVE: Follow the latest F1 newsExperience vs...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO