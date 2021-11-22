JPM settle spoofing lawsuit with $60mln payment

(Adds comment, graphic and updates prices) * Gold could trade between $1,780/oz and $1,830/oz- analyst. * Fed Governor Bostic open to accelerating stimulus tapering By Nakul Iyer Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant offset a stronger dollar, with investors assessing whether the emergence of the variant could change the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,794.87 per ounce by 0646 GMT, while U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,794.20. With new cases of the Omicron variant found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off. "Given the uncertainty around whether this new variant is more dangerous than the Delta variant, gold's downside should be protected," Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, said, adding that it could trade between $1,780 and $1,830.

