ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Karla Peterson: Pioneering Black photographer Gordon Parks gets his due in a powerful new HBO documentary

By KARLA PETERSON
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Gordon Parks was the first Black photographer hired by Life magazine. He was a pioneering photojournalist, a film director ("Shaft," "The Learning Tree"), a bestselling novelist and a composer. Parks was also a fighter. Whether he was photographing socialites, gangsters, civil rights icons or movie stars, Parks used his...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

John Maggio and Devin Allen on Famed Photographer in HBO’s A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks [Exclusive Interview]

There are plenty of cliches to live by such as “a pen is mightier than the sword,” or “a picture is worth a thousand words.” In the hands of Gordon Parks, he managed to combine those two cliches by using the camera as a powerful device to influence social, justice, and cultural beliefs in the past century. His remarkable career, photos, and films are retold in the documentary A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks by Emmy-award winner John Maggio for HBO Documentary Films.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Roger Ebert

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

In August of 2018, my father was walking through the historic Square in Woodstock, Illinois, when he spotted a film crew setting up a shot outside the local movie theater. ’50s era vehicles filled the parking spaces while various actors in period attire—one dressed in red, another in white—waited on the sidewalk for filming to begin. A sign added just beneath the marquee had a cover ominously draped over it. It wasn’t until two years later, when the first episode of Misha Green’s excellent HBO series “Lovecraft Country” aired that I realized the scene was meant to resemble the chilling snapshot captured by Life Magazine photographer Gordon Parks of an impeccably dressed Black woman, Joanne Wilson, and her niece standing outside a segregated movie house. The harsh neon light of the sign above them reading “COLORED ENTRANCE” mirrors the crimson hue of a dress worn by a white woman in the background.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO's A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks is an uninspired portrait of one of America’s greatest artistic trailblazers

"By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller," says Tambay Obenson. "As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists he inspired. A welcomed effort, the film doesn’t fully commit, resulting in a rather uninspired portrait of one of America’s greatest artistic trailblazers. A Choice of Weapons blends Parks’ striking photographs (spanning more than 40 years) with footage of the artist in conversation, supported by reflections from a starry cast of interviewees, including filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee; actor Richard Roundtree; photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier; retired basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; journalists Jelani Cobb and Anderson Cooper; Khalil Muhammad, historian and professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School; Bryan Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation; and others. Their contributions help contextualize Parks’ artivism, although they lean toward the perfunctory, and don’t offer the penetrating gaze into the mind of the celebrated artist as audiences may expect." ALSO: A Choice of Weapons is too focused on the activist and artistic pioneer but not enough about the person.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
HuffingtonPost

HBO Documentary Nails Why America Neglects Missing Black People

A new HBO docuseries follows the Black and Missing Foundation’s efforts of more than a decade to locate missing Black people and draw attention to their disappearances. It also explores the media’s neglect of these cases ― what’s become known as “missing white woman syndrome.”. The term was first coined...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘A Choice of Weapons’ Review: HBO’s Gordon Parks Documentary Only Works for New Fans

By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller. As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks,” the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists...
MOVIES
michiganchronicle.com

HBO Documentary Series, BLACK AND MISSING, Debuts November 23

A four-part documentary series BLACK AND MISSING, by multiple Emmy® winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author and activist Soledad O’Brien, follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media. The series, which was three years in the making, takes on new urgency given the renewed national conversation on “missing white woman syndrome”.
TV SERIES
Oakland North

New documentary celebrates Oakland’s ‘last Black cowboy’

Half a dozen people sporting cowboy hats and boots stood in a queue outside of Eli’s Mile High Club, chatting in hushed excitement, some squeezing together for selfies. The occasion was the Oct. 2 premiere of “Cowboy,” a documentary about the life of “Oakland’s last Black cowboy,” 80-year-old Wilbert Freeman McAlister. He is president of the Oakland Black Cowboy Association, which is a non-profit focused on preserving the history of African Americans who were crucial to the establishment of the West.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Gordon Parks
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ben Shahn
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Jelani Cobb
Person
Dorothea Lange
Person
Ben Bradlee
Primetimer

HBO obtains Tony Hawk documentary

The skateboarding legend's Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, directed by Sam Jones and produced by the Duplass Brothers, is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022, providing a history of Hawk’s personal life and career, and chronicling his relationship with skateboarding.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Baltimore

HBO Debuts New Trailer for The Slow Hustle, a Documentary From Sonja Sohn of The Wire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — HBO has released a trailer for Sonja Sohn’s new documentary, entitled The Slow Hustle. Following the unsolved death of Baltimore Police detective Sean Suiter, this documentary will air Dec. 7 on HBO and be available on HBO Max soon after. This trailer comes almost exactly four years after Suiter’s death, which occurred one day before he was scheduled to testify to a federal grand jury in cooperation with a police corruption probe investigating the Gun Trace Task Force. The film is produced by Sonja Sohn, known for her portrayal of detective Kima Greggs in the wildly popular HBO drama, The Wire. This will be Sohn’s second documentary released with HBO. Her previous documentary, Baltimore Rising, follows the protests that took place after the death of Freddie Gray. This new documentary will follow a similar format, weaving together a series of candid interviews while observing the circumstances around the Suiter case through a variety of lenses and perspectives.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' Documentary Gets Release Date on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary of Sesame Street, called Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, as well as announced a release date. The documentary is directed by Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom, An Invisible Sign), and produced by Trevor Crafts (Experimentors), Ellen Scherer Crafts (Lantern City), and Lisa Diamond (Brain Games, The Fourth Estate).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Photography#Racial Injustice#Pioneering Black#Hbo#Life#The New Yorker
NPR

Choreographer Twyla Tharp / Photographer Gordon Parks

Twyla Tharp is one of the most celebrated and innovative dancers and choreographers of our time. Her work combines ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, and other dance forms in a way that was initially considered radical. She's the subject of a recent PBS 'American Masters' documentary. Also, we revisit our...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA9

DC’s Black and Missing Foundation focus of new HBO documentary

WASHINGTON — Thousands of families in the U.S. are currently living a nightmare. Their loved ones are missing, and they are desperate to bring media and police attention to their cases. For nearly 15 years, the Black and Missing Foundation has been trying to help those families, shining a spotlight...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

New documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" recasts old narratives

For more than 50 years Beatles fans and historians have wondered what caused the world's most famous band to break up. A new documentary premiering this weekend, produced and directed by Peter Jackson, may cast doubt on one of the more popular narratives regarding Fab Four's split – the role of Yoko Ono.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Newsday

Murdered LI actor Adrienne Shelly's life, legacy revisited in new HBO documentary

Adrienne Shelly was a celebrated actor who starred in a pair of major independent films — Hal Hartley's "The Unbelievable Truth" (1989) and "Trust" (1990) — then went on to launch side careers as a successful screenwriter and director. Her hit movie, "Waitress" (2007) was later turned into the hit Broadway musical of the same name.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy