Highlights of China-ASEAN economic, trade ties

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership. This year marks the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations. Witnessing intensive development of economic globalization and profound changes in the international landscape, the 30 years have...

Taiwan denounces China for taking retaliatory measures against countries forging ties with Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday denounced China for taking retaliatory measures against countries that seek to develop ties with Taipei. The remarks came in a statement from the Mainland Affair Council following China's interference in the internal matters of Taiwan and Lithuania, Focus Taiwan reported. The MAC termed China's response to countries for their exchanges with Taiwan as "barbaric". "The decision by Taiwan and Lithuania to open reciprocal representative offices and develop a friendly, cooperative relationship reflects a basic right for members of the international community, the MAC said in a statement. "This is not an internal affair as described by China" but a matter between Taiwan and Lithuania, Beijing has no right to comment on, it said.
CHINA
Amid growing heat from China, Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan to attend Open Parliament Forum

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Amid an increase in the military threats from China, a parliamentary delegation from Lithuania landed in Taiwan on Sunday to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum. The delegation, led by the chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group Matas Maldeikis was greeted by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) upon their arrival, Taiwan News reported citing the CAN. The delegation has come to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, which will commence from December 2 in Taipei City, Taiwan Today reported. The forum is aimed at underscoring Taipei's commitment to expand partnerships with members of the democratic world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan informed. According to the ministry, 10-plus lawmakers from Europe and Latin America are expected to attend the forum. This came days after Taiwan opened its first-ever representative office in Lithuania, the decision which irked China.
POLITICS
As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
China-Laos railway to boost economic development in Laos: official

VIENTIANE, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China-Laos railway will bring new opportunities and provide huge momentum in strengthening Laos' economy, Valy Vetsaphong, vice president of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and advisor to the Lao prime minister, has said. The streamlined bullet train, or electric multiple unit (EMU)...
TRAFFIC
'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A Lithuanian lawmaker visiting Taiwan said Monday there was "wide support" among the public in his country for warming relations with the island, after a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Matas Maldeikis led a delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a recent string of visits by foreign politicians despite Beijing's opposition. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled democratic Taiwan and vows to re-take it one day, by force if necessary. It has become increasingly bellicose towards Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.
WORLD
Chinese marines are ideal for Solomons-type contingencies

Hong Kong, November 29 (ANI): In recent years, China has been beefing up the expeditionary capacity - the ability to deploy at long distances at short notice - of its military. Indeed, the current civil unrest in the Solomon Islands in Melanesia is exactly the kind of situation in which one would expect Beijing to one day deploy troops.
MILITARY
Romanian Olympic official lauds China for green, sustainable Winter Games

BUCHAREST, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has made great efforts in order to hold a green Winter Olympics in 2022 amid a global COVID-19 pandemic, said Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) in a recent interview with Xinhua. "All our gratitude goes towards China for...
SPORTS
Laos hopes for economic boost from Chinese-built railway

A new $6 billion Chinese-built railway line opens in Laos this week, bringing hopes of an economic boost to the reclusive nation, but experts are questioning the benefits of a project that has seen thousands of farmers evicted from their land. The 414-kilometre (260-mile) route, due to open on December 3, took five years to construct under China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which funds infrastructure projects aimed at increasing Beijing's clout globally. Struggling strawberry farmer Anouphon Phomhacsar is hoping the new railway will get his business back on track. His farm usually produces up to two tonnes of the red heart-shaped fruits a year, but the pandemic has hit the 2021 harvest hard.
TRAFFIC
Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Among countries invited to the virtual summit are some where democracy appears fragile, has suffered setbacks, or where autocratic trends have emerged.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, led the group Friday. The group...
FOREIGN POLICY
8 Chinese firms blacklisted in US over national security reasons

Tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government on Wednesday reportedly put several Chinese firms in its trade blacklist. The US stated that these companies were aiding to develop the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. As many as eight China-based technology companies were added in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Democracy Forum discusses China's goal of controlling world by mid-21st century

London [UK], November 25 (ANI): London-based NGO The Democracy Forum (TDF) at a virtual panel discussed China's goal of controlling the world by the mid-21st century, titled 'Cold war or confrontation? Understanding China's global ambitions'. The world's open societies are struggling to define the interconnected and in some ways hostile...
CHINA
Stronger ASEAN-China relations can form an economic powerhouse, says Jokowi

JAKARTA (Nov 22): ASEAN-China future cooperation should focus on the economic, energy and digital transition to make the region an economic powerhouse, says Indonesian President Joko Widodo. In order to achieve the goal, ASEAN and China have a responsibility to create a peaceful and stable region, he said in his...
ECONOMY

