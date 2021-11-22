ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Romania’s new coalition finalises government, endorses PM to defuse crisis

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s ruling Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats finalised their planned coalition on Monday and agreed to endorse retired army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, hoping to end a two-month long political stalemate. Romania, one of the European Union’s poorest members, has been in political...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iceland's ruling coalition agrees on new government

Iceland's outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday it had reached a deal to continue together in power for four more years, more than two months after winning a majority in a general election. This is the first time since 2003 that an outgoing government has held on to its majority in an election.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
ARTnews

Green Party Politician Claudia Roth to Be Germany’s Next Culture Minister

Before Claudia Roth moved into politics she was the artistic director of a theater and a manager of the rock band Ton Steine Scherben, which was dedicated to making music about emerging leftist politics in Germany. Roth has since taken her beliefs to parliament, and her new appointment as Germany’s Culture Minister is likely to draw ire from the opposition, according to a report in Artnet News. The appointment follows elections in September that have brought together a new governing coalition of Social Democrats, Greens, and Liberal Democrats. Roth will be the first Green Party politician to take on the role...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needs to change its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda also told a news conference after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Iohannis
CoinTelegraph

New German government cites crypto in coalition agreement

The new German government has cited crypto in its coalition agreement, advocating for an equal playing field between traditional finance and “innovative business models.”. Three German political parties agreed to a coalition deal this week that will see left-leaning Social Democrats (SDP), the Green Party and the right-friendly Free Democrats take the reins from December this year.
POLITICS
Reuters

'Go through. Go,' Lukashenko tells migrants at Polish border

BRUZGI, Belarus/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them to return home if they wanted but would not force them. Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier, in what the EU says...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Budget crisis looms on day one for Sweden's first female PM

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson became Sweden's first female prime minister on Wednesday but immediately faced a crisis over a budget vote that her government looks set to lose. Andersson, 54, won approval as prime minister after reaching a last-minute deal with the former communist...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coalition Government#Romania#Finalises#Reuters#Social Democrats#The European Union#Liberals#Hungarian#Udmr#Psd#Ciuca
abc17news.com

German parties say deal ready for new coalition government

BERLIN (AP) — Two of the prospective partners say a three-party agreement to form the next German government will be presented on Wednesday. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26. If party members sign off on it, the three-way alliance — which has never yet been tried in a national government — will replace the current “grand coalition” of the country’s traditional big parties. The Social Democrats have served as the junior partner to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.
POLITICS
mixmag.net

Germany may legalise cannabis under new coalition government

As Germany are still confirming details of their new coalition government, the legalisation of cannabis is on the cards. The use of cannabis for medical reasons has been legal in Germany since 2017 but this proposed change could see full legalisation for adults. The Social Democrats, the Free Democrats and...
JOBS
US News and World Report

Poland's PM to Hold Talks in Europe on Border Crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he is to hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Morawiecki said he was meeting on Sunday with his counterparts...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
U.S. POLITICS
q957.com

France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

PARIS (Reuters) – France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London’s domestic politics, the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Speaking after a meeting with his German, Belgian and Dutch counterparts on Sunday, Darmanin said...
POLITICS
q957.com

Serbian activists rally against laws on expropriation and referendum

BELGRADE (Reuters) – About 2,000 protesters rallied in Belgrade on Wednesday over the planned adoption of laws on expropriation and a referendum they say is designed by the government to help investors speed up their mining projects in Serbia. The protesters rallied in front of the office of President Aleksandar Vucic and later marched through the city centre. Serbia is one of Europe’s most polluted countries and will need billions of euros to meet the European Union’s environmental standards if it wants to join the bloc. To speed up economic growth, Belgrade has offered mining resources to foreign companies, including China’s Zijin copper miner and Rio Tinto, despite opposition by some residents and environmentalists who say ore exploration would further increase pollution. Rio said it would adhere to all domestic and EU environmental standards at its lithium mine in Serbia worth $2.4 million. Many in areas slated for mining and infrastructure projects refused to sell their property and went to court, seeking higher compensation in legal proceedings that could last for months. The draft law on expropriation is due to be debated in the coming days in parliament, which is dominated by an alliance loyal to Vucic. It envisions a deadline of up to eight days for the expropriation of property by the state. “People … will no longer have the right to seek just compensation in court,” lawyer Bozo Prelevic told the protesters. Activists have said they will block major highways around the country if the law is adopted. Vucic, under fire for supporting the Rio and other mining projects, told reporters the law would prevent people from seeking compensation that is much higher than market prices. Activists also protested against the draft law on the referendum. Vucic said in June a referendum would be held to allow people to decide whether the Rio lithium project should go ahead.
PROTESTS
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy