Gold Terra Announces C$1.5M Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with Newmont to Purchase 100% of Miramar Northern Mining's Past Producing High-Grade Gold Con Mine, Yellowknife, NWT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC ('Newmont FN') and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd. ('MNML'), both wholly owned...

