Gold Terra Announces C$1.5M Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with Newmont to Purchase 100% of Miramar Northern Mining's Past Producing High-Grade Gold Con Mine, Yellowknife, NWT

Glencore is selling its Ernest Henry Mining (EHM) copper-gold mine in Queensland, Australia, to Evolution Mining for A$1 billion ($730 million). According to a press release Glencore will receive A$1 billion, comprising A$800 million on the closing of the transaction and a further A$200 million payable 12 months after the transaction closes. Evolution said the deal will be paid for with existing available cash and new US$200M U.S. private placement.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO