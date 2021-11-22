ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mawson Base of till Drilling and Artificial Intelligence Driving Exploration Targeting in Finland

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the results of New Exploration Technologies ('NEXT') advanced Artificial Intelligence ('AI') work to prioritize new targets within the extensive Rajapalot geophysical and geological databases to create maps for high prospectivity areas. The...

