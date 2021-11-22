How Wall Street Became ‘Wall Street’

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast's Alpha Talks will be available this morning on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The world's stock markets plunged alongside oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields Friday after South Africa raised the alarm over a fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus, sparking concern that travel restrictions and other curbs will spoil the global economic recovery. The World Health Organization called the new Omicron strain a "variant of concern" that could be more transmissible than other strains of the virus. The Dow Jones average fell more than 900 points, or 2.5%, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 slumped 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.2%. The best performers included some of the stay-at-home plays that performed so well in the earlier months of the pandemic, such as Zoom, Peloton and Moderna. But travel-related stocks including airlines and cruise lines were hit hard, and banking shares slipped on worries that an economic slowdown would lower rates. Indeed, bond yields fell in a flight to safety, with the benchmark 10-year yield tumbling 12 basis points to 1.52%, and U.S. crude oil collapsing more than 10% to break below $70 per barrel.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO