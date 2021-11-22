Mexus Prepares To Ship Additional Gold Laden Carbon

Company informs Shareholders and Investors that its revenue will exceed prior estimates for both the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced the Company is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 from $5.2 million to $6.6 million, an increase of 26.9 percent from the Company's prior guidance. In addition, the Company is expecting to post positive net income from Operations for the full year 2021.
