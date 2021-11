Is this a sign of the post-pandemic world? It could be. Target just made a huge announcement regarding how they are going to tackle Thanksgiving moving forward. If you recall, back in 2020, several big-name stores announced they would be closed for the holiday, opting to spread out their big sales over the course of time to avoid big crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and give employees a break after a rough year. Target was one of those stores.

6 DAYS AGO