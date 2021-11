I remember hearing a story about Ronnie Van Zant, lead singer from Lynyrd Skynyrd, and how he told everybody that he knew he wasn’t going to live to see age 30. Sure enough, he passed away in that fateful plane crash at age 29. I guess some people have that sixth sense, and they just know when their time will come to an end. So was Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter, one of those people who knew that he was […] The post Did “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin Know He Was Seeing His Final Days Before His Death? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO