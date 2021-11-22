ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez slammed by fans for ‘lip-syncing’ at AMAs as she performs new song On My Way

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJENNIFER Lopez was slammed by music fans for allegedly “lip-syncing” during her American Music Awards performance as she took the stage to carry out her brand new song,...

editorials24.com

Comments / 26

Chloe too
6d ago

She can’t sing. The worst concert we have ever seen in Vegas. We walked out. She can dance but appeared to have sex on the stage with a loveseat. It was gross.

Reply(1)
19
shelly K
7d ago

They’re just trying cover up her true voice! She cannot sing! Her voice is studio made!

Reply(3)
22
Joyce Hyatt
6d ago

She is like 53 now; her voice may be changing. A lot of those so called singers lip sync

Reply(4)
5
Related
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez's "On My Way" Performance Has Us Even More Excited For the Release of Marry Me

A year after steaming up the American Music Awards with Maluma, Jennifer Lopez returned to the ceremony on Sunday to perform another song from the Marry Me soundtrack. This time around, J Lo looked like a blushing bride as she delivered an emotional performance of "On My Way" following the song's Nov. 18 release. As she belted out the heartfelt lyrics on stage, clips from the movie featuring Owen Wilson and Maluma played on screen.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez To Perform at 2021 American Music Awards

Just days after releasing her new single, ‘On My Way,’ triple threat diva Jennifer Lopez is on her way to give the tune its first televised live performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. While the Cardi B-hosted affair was rocked with last minute news that former featured performer, Megan...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
TVLine

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs — Watch

When the American Music Awards asked Jennifer Lopez if she wanted to perform during Sunday’s ceremony, she said, “I do.” Just three days after the trailer for her buzzy rom-com Marry Me set Twitter ablaze (with questions), Lopez took to the AMAs stage for a performance of the movie’s first single “On My Way.” Lopez began the performance seated in a black gown, from which she soon quick-changed into a wedding dress, complete with a veil. (We do love a theme!) Watch footage of Lopez’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below: IM CRYING #JLoAMAs #jlo...
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Star in New Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are two unlikely lovers in a new rom-com. The trailer of Marry Me debuted today (November 18), following the story of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (played by Maluma) who were supposed to get married before a global audience of 20 million fans. But when Kat learns seconds before her vows that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie Gilbert (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead. Marry Me also stars Sarah Silverman and Game of Thrones’ John Bradley.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Jennifer Lopez is a perfect bride in a corseted wedding dress at the AMAs

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck teasing us? Because J.Lo just dressed as a literal bride. Lopez channeled “Like a Virgin”-era Madonna at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night, November 21. For her performance, J.Lo wore a cream corseted bridal gown with a satin sash and satin sleeves, plus a full tulle skirt that went to her ankles. She accessorised with a white flower fascinator with a bedazzled veil and nude high-heeled lace-up boots.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Lip Syncing#Amas#Hustlers#Block
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez hints that she could get married again

An interview with Jennifer Lopez for her new romantic comedy “Marry Me” brought up the question of whether J.Lo would consider getting married again. “You know me, I’m a romantic,” the star replied. “I still believe in happily ever after.”Nov. 18, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘100 Percent’ Willing to Get Married Again Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Never say never! Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to give up on her search for The One — but has she finally found it in Ben Affleck?. The 52-year-old Grammy nominee celebrated her return to romantic comedies on Thursday, November 18, with the first look at her upcoming film Marry Me. While promoting the movie — which also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma — she didn’t rule out the possibility of saying “I do” again someday.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Fans Totally Bawled Over Olivia's Beautiful "Traitor" Performance At The AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate, and what better way to do so than perform at one of the biggest award shows of the year? Rodrigo hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, and it’s safe to say she slayed every second of her performance. Whether you’ve been a fan of her since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or you’re just jumping on the bandwagon now, you will have feelings about Olivia Rodrigo’s AMAs rendition of “Traitor.” Fans on Twitter, at least, can’t stop chattering about it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy