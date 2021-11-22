ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID News: Frequency of boosters depends on vaccine durability, Fauci says

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
 5 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci is shedding some light on the future of booster shots now that they are recommended for all vaccinated adults.

He says even with boosters available and recommended, the White House considers those who have gotten two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson to be fully vaccinated.

As for additional doses, Dr. Fauci says the data will be the guide.

"We would hope, and this is something that we are looking at very carefully, that the third shot with the mRNA not only boosts you way up but increases the durability so that you will not necessarily need it every six months or a year," he said.

Dr. Fauci also stressed how crucial vaccines are to returning to a normal holiday season.

He says the real concern now is those who are unvaccinated.

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:

Long Island hospital temporarily closing ER due to nursing staff shortages

The emergency department at a Nassau County hospital has temporarily closed due to nursing staff shortages
as a result of New York's vaccine mandate.

Officials at Mount Sinai South Nassau said Monday that all other options were exhausted before the decision was made to close the ER, starting at 3 p.m. Instead, patients in need of emergency care will be directed to the hospital's main campus in Oceanside. An ambulance will be stationed at the ER at all times for the duration of the closure.

Erie County institutes indoor mask mandate

With positivity rates increasing, Erie County will implement a mask mandate for all indoor public locations starting 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The indoor mask mandate is phase one of a four phase plan. Erie County hopes not have to implement the other phases, which include vaccinations, capacity restrictions and shutdowns.

Gov. Kathy Hochul commended the Erie County executive for taking strong local action, calling it "an example of the leadership we need to see at the local level to combat this deadly virus."

White House: 90% of federal workers, military have gotten at least one COVID shot

More than 90% of the nation's 3.5 million federal workers have gotten at least one COVID shot with the "vast majority" of employees fully vaccinated and another 5% either requesting an extension or exemption, the Biden administration was expected to announce on Monday.

Officials said the numbers -- which include civilian and military personnel -- show the government won't see disruptions this holiday season in because of the mandate.

More than 800,000 NYC residents have gotten boosters

811,460 New York City residents have received COVID-19 booster shots, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. 88% of NYC adults are now vaccinated. 75% of all NYC residents have received at least one shot. And 101,217 5-11 year-old children are now vaccinated, the mayor said. In all,12,437,097 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Thanksgiving travel begins

Thanksgiving holiday travelers have already begun hitting the nation's highways and airports. According to the TSA, agents screened more than 2.2 million passengers on Friday alone the highest number since early 2020. Seven in ten Americans say they plan to get together with friends and family over the next week. Health officials are urging everyone who will be away from home to get vaccinated. "You have to create your so-called wall of prevention or circle of safety as we call it by having family and friends around you be fully vaccinated," Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Raymund RaZonable said. AAA and the TSA are predicting air travel will approach pre-pandemic levels.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in New York

New York state data released Saturday show the state continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in November as the holiday season approaches. Nearly 6,100 people a day are now testing positive for COVID-19 in New York. That's up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11. It's also the highest seven-day average since mid-April. The vast majority of the state's 62 counties are seeing sharp upticks in new COVID-19 positives: from a 32% increase in cases over the seven days through Thursday on Long Island, to a 37% increase in Niagara County. And hospitals in New York reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up 20% from the previous Friday.

12% of NYC kids have been vaccinated, mayor says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is touting the City's efforts to get young children vaccinated. The mayor says 12% of city children 5 to 11 years old have gotten their first shot. That's 2% higher than the national average. The mayor credits efforts like school pop-up sites. "We're off to a very strong start with vaccinating our youngest New Yorkers and a lot of this is this in school vaccination drive and it's going to continue," de Blasio told WNYC. The City began hosting pop-up vaccination sites at charter schools. Starting November 30, vaccination sites will return to other public schools to administer both first and second doses of the vaccine.

Relatives of virus dead question Japan's stay-at-home policy

Two women whose relatives died from the coronavirus at home are questioning the Japanese government's policy of having some infected people recuperate in their own homes. The move comes as the government says it will ensure the availability of more hospital beds for any future COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan boasts one of the world's most affordable and accessible public health systems. But hospitals were not reorganized or equipped to accommodate all those who were seriously ill with the virus. Hundreds are estimated to have died at home. It's unclear if the government can muster the influence and resources to prevent that from happening again.

Ukraine's doctors pushed to the limit by COVID-19 wave

Ukraine is setting records almost every day for coronavirus infections and deaths. Vaccination rates in Eastern Europe have generally lagged and Ukraine has one of the lowest. But the situation has turned dire nearly two years since the virus swept into Europe because of Ukraine's underfunded and struggling health care system. That means health care workers in the southern city of Kakhovka are being stretched to the limit. One doctor works a 42-hour shift and tends to patients in a hospital and in adjacent tents before taking two days off. Only 21% of Ukraine's 41 million people are fully vaccinated despite plentiful vaccine supplies. Many people cite falsehoods about the vaccines.

Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says

The New York Assembly's investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's conduct in office concluded the Democrat's administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 , according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee's still-secret report. Assembly Member Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who were able to review a copy of the approximately 45-page report Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release, possibly as soon as next week.

U.S. to buy $5.29 billion worth of Pfizer pills

The U.S. government says it will buy 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, if that medication receives authorization from the FDA. The government would pay $5.29 billion for the experimental pill, in the largest purchase agreement yet for a coronavirus treatment. Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization earlier this week. Officials are also reviewing a competing pill from Merck.

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

S.
5d ago

Mr. Flip Flop, blah, blah, blah. Get ready for boosters every few months for the rest of your lives. Ka-ching, ka-ching.....ka-ching......straight into Big Pharmas pocket.......ka-ching

David Ostuni
5d ago

To build up protection against anthrax, people need 5 doses over a period of 18 months. So far this non vaccine has been given twice and potentially three times in less than 8 mos what's wrong with this picture. Anthrax schedule shots are Schedule: 0,4w,6m,12m,18m + annual booster, the flu 1 shot annually, MMR 2 shots for lifetime, Polio 1 shot for life, Tetanus 1 shot lifetime a booster in 10yrs, Hep A 2 shots, and Hep B 3 doses at 0, 1, 6m, so why the push for COVID-19 boosters? It's because it's not as effective as natural immunity.

George Gibbs
5d ago

UK data shows the vaccines are NOT saving any lives at all. Zero. Zip. Nada.Mathew Crawford just did an analysis showing that the data from the UK shows that the vaccines aren't saving any lives at all. Zero. Zip. Nada. So we're killing over 150K people to save no lives. Wow.

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer board member Says Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th

CNBC, coronavirus, COVID19, endemic phase of this virus., Pfizer, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, The Covid-19 pandemic could be over. Englewood Cliffs NJ, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
