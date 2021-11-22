ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International arrivals in Greece keep rising in October

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - International air traffic to Greece rose further in October, at the end of the peak summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Monday. Arrivals more than doubled in...

uk.investing.com

newyorkcitynews.net

First international tourists arrive in Vietnam after months of sky closure

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): A Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport on Wednesday, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back foreign travellers after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Upon their...
hotelnewsresource.com

International Travel Spending Expected to Rise 94% In 2022

Travellers headed to secondary destinations and booking ‘the great outdoors’ in 2021. Eight out of 10 travellers will choose sustainable travel. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group have launched ‘Trending in Travel’, a new report that shows the latest trends traveller behaviour and future booking patterns in the wake of COVID-19.
Black America Web

International Baecation Inspo [Greece, Bali, Cape Town + More]

In most areas, the weather is getting a little chilly and it may be time for some warmer scenery. Traveling in general is an experience everyone should have over and over again in their lives. Whether it’s venture to a new part of your city or flying across the world, a change in environment isn’t only great for your social feed but for your mental health as well.
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
tourismnewslive.com

Ayurvedic tourism is booming with the arrival of international tourists; Increase in the number of domestic tourists

With the arrival of international travelers to Kerala, the Ayurveda sector will benefit. The sector has also benefited from the fact that many people choose Ayurveda for post-covid treatment. Domestic tourists have already arrived in Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment. The number of domestic tourists seeking Ayurvedic treatment has increased by 15 percent over the previous year.
ceoworld.biz

Changing Winds? The Rise of Asian Universities in International Rankings

Historically speaking, the universities in the west have dominated the Higher Education space. Talented students from the relatively less developed regions in other parts of the world, particularly Asia, would travel to the west to pursue quality education. The migration was driven not by simple fascination towards the fast-paced modern life awaiting across the ocean; the universities in the west, offered everything there was, to sustain a high-impact academic and professional career. Things, however, are beginning to change – and this is reflected in the rise of the Asian universities in international rankings.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hawaiitelegraph.com

More Than 100 Afghans Arrive in Greece

A flight carrying more than 100 Afghans arrived Monday in northern Greece. According to Greek officials, the group of 119 people included Mohibullah Samim, Afghanistan's former minister of border and tribal affairs, as well as a lawyer who prosecuted Taliban fighters, women's rights activists and a female judge. The evacuees...
Time Out Global

Australia is ‘pausing’ reopening its borders to international arrivals on December 1

The federal government has decided to “pause” its plan to reopen the nation’s borders to visa holders from December 1, delaying the watershed immigration shift for two weeks until December 15. The postponement has been provoked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, a highly mutated but as yet not fully understood strain of the Covid-19 virus. Two confirmed cases of Omicron have already been identified in Sydney, although both cases were asymptomatic and in quarantine.
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
Outsider.com

Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
simpleflying.com

Man Found In Landing Gear Of American Airlines Flight To Miami

On Saturday, November 27th, a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 that had landed at Miami International Airport. Reports indicate that the person was found alive and apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection. 26-year-old apprehended by authorities. A stowaway was reportedly...
