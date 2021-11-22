ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Don't rush' in appointing new man

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre wants the club to "take time" to appoint a new manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United are being linked with a host of names for the vacant role, though...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Michael Carrick
Tribal Football

Don't do it! Why Man Utd cannot afford to sack Solskjaer in this week of all weeks

COMMENT: Don't do it. Not today. Not tomorrow. Manchester United cannot afford to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in this week of all weeks... Is he gone? The goodbyes apparently have already been said. The farewells between staff and players held. And the decision from the higher ups has been made. Indeed, it's claimed Joel Glazer instructed his directors over video chat to start drawing up Solskjaer's pay-off just as Harry Maguire was being shown his red card at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd desperately need to appoint new coach to maximise obvious talent

Both caretaker manager Michael Carrick and club captain Harry Maguire said that Manchester United's great defensive platform allowed them to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night. Summer signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho grabbed late goals to seal their passage to the last 16, with only a point needed at home to Young Boys to secure top spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Club Football#New Man#Bbc Radio 5#French
Daily Mail

'He's never managed one of the biggest clubs in the world. Why is that?': Paul Merson questions Man United's decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick - and says 'I don't think there was any plan' after Solskjaer's sacking

Paul Merson has questioned Manchester United's plan to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season. The Red Devils moved for the highly-respected German coach, 63, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick has been hailed as a 'football visionary for his 'Gegenpressing' style...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Billy Gilmour ‘loving football’ after Dean Smith arrival at Norwich

Billy Gilmour says he is “loving football” under new Norwich boss Dean Smith following the Canaries’ goalless draw with Wolves at Carrow Road.Wolves were able to hold off Norwich’s pressure to secure a point in Smith’s second game in charge.The Canaries had only one victory to their name when Smith replaced Daniel Farke just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa but the Canaries have taken four points from his first two games.Chelsea loanee Gilmour had impressed during Smith’s first game in charge – a 2-1 home win over Southampton – and put in another solid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter confident Brighton will soon be back to winning ways

Graham Potter is convinced Brighton’s lengthy wait for a Premier League victory will swiftly end if his players can replicate their display during Saturday’s frustrating stalemate with Leeds Albion’s winless run stretched to eight top-flight games after they squandered a host of chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Amex Stadium.Seagulls head coach Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.Asked about dropping points, he said: “That’s just the way it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, while Neymar left the pitch sobbing in agony, stretchered off with an ankle injury. Still in November, the result leaves PSG on 40 points, 12 clear of second-placed Rennes, who beat Lorient 2-0 for their sixth win in seven matches. "I'm happy with the performance of the whole team and the effort from all the players, especially Lionel Messi who helped us win the match," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
SOCCER
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy