More than 40 people were injured and five people were killed when a car was driven into the City of Waukesha Christmas parade at 4:39 p.m. Nov. 21. In a statement shortly after midnight local time, City of Waukesha Police said the numbers may change as they collect additional information. Main Street in the city of Waukesha is closed from Barstow and Main to Wisconsin and Main. The street will not be open before mid-day tomorrow, Monday, November 22nd. Businesses in this area should remain closed as entry and exit from Main Street will not be allowed.

