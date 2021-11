Alien Isolation is coming to mobile in just one month! It will be available for download on both iOS and Android devices on the official release date, December 16th. It is being built from the ground up for mobile. This survival horror game was first released way back in 2014 and received extremely positive feedback from its players. It was even awarded the BAFTA games award for audio achievement. The announcement for the mobile version was made on the developer’s, Feral Interactive, Twitter account along with a thrilling new trailer.

